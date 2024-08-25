Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 3,258,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,532,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
