Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 3,258,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,532,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 52.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

