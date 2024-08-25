TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. 4,406,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,444. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

