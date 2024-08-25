TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.4 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.090-4.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.