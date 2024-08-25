Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.91. The company had a trading volume of 871,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,324. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $355.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.