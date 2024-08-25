Tranquility Partners LLC Has $211,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 163,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,819. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.