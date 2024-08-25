TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) Shares Up 44%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) traded up 44% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 26,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 670% from the average session volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TransEnterix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More

