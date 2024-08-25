Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 105,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 50,032 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $79.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

