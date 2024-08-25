Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 13,056,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,829,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

