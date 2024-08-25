UBS Group Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,771,000 after acquiring an additional 343,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

