UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.