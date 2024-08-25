Ultra Market Cap Hits $38.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $650,240.25 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,118.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.37 or 0.00557356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00040294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00072600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10034452 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $733,232.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

