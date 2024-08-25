USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. USDB has a total market cap of $282.09 million and $14.31 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00246869 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 282,040,623 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 281,720,898.19200283. The last known price of USDB is 0.99961008 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $14,529,830.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

