Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 87,869 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.