Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $377.79. 727,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

