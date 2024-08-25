Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average is $539.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.