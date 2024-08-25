Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.11. The stock had a trading volume of 420,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average is $539.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

