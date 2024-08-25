Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,237,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $83.15. 5,392,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

