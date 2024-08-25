Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.55. 2,199,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

