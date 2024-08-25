Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MGV traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $125.58. 168,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,896. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $125.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

