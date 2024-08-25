Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.54. The stock had a trading volume of 461,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,082. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

