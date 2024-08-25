Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 14.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $257.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

