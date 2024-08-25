Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The company had a trading volume of 695,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

