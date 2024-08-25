Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.80. 684,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,288. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.