Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $74.75. 4,291,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.