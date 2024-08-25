Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $187,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,411. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

