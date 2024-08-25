Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.50. 1,279,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $170.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.