Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $267.44. 3,697,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.28.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

