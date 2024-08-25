Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of V traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.03. 172,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.36. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
