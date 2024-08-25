Vivid Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

