Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Head to Head Comparison

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -238.49% -40.89% -27.75% Volkswagen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $26.08 million 1.73 -$54.20 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $294.20 billion 0.20 $16.27 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Cenntro and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenntro and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A Volkswagen 3 3 3 0 2.00

Summary

Volkswagen beats Cenntro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE

