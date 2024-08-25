Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00004780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.35 or 0.99941686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012251 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,042,784.78817681 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.10749586 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $4,608,625.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.