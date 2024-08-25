Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.11

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$252.11 and last traded at C$250.78, with a volume of 51023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$250.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$196.10.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$244.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$232.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.1090776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total transaction of C$90,875.00. In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total value of C$358,262.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,467 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

