Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 23,455 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 907,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 512,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 496,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 461,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 407,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 20,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

