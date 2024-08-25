Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 77,441 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Nextdoor makes up approximately 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Nextdoor worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.10. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.