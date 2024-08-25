WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $184.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Up 3.1 %

WESCO International stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,379 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.