Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Head to Head Survey

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.0%. Bimini Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bimini Capital Management pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -10.98% N/A -1.70% Bimini Capital Management -45.47% -54.34% -4.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $103.61 million 0.01 -$4.69 million ($4,458.03) 0.00 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.65 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -1.86

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

