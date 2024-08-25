Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.
About Whitecap Resources
