Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

