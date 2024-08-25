WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $4.95 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $276,104.26 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00101232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010325 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

