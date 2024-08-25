Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 8.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 142,388 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

