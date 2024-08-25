Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $145.82. 749,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.69 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

