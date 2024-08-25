WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires 304,712 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 13.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $134,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %

EDU traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. 1,215,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.