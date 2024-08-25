Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $369.68

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.68 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 336.60 ($4.37). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.52), with a volume of 13,784 shares traded.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 369.48. The company has a market cap of £79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,800.00%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

