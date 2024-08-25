XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0055

XYO (XYO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. XYO has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.54 or 0.99892444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00560626 USD and is up 14.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,843,562.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

