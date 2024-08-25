Zentry Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Zentry has a market cap of $104.16 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00245344 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,699,477,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,573,512 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,695,568,075.32078 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01768934 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,374,729.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

