Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,144 in the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

