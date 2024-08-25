Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 785,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,355,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in Zuora by 13.5% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

