1,094 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

