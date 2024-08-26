11,381 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,170. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

