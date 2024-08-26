1,247 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

