1,252 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

